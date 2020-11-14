FoxNews.com
Lawmakers wrangle over coronavirus relief
Nearly eight months into the coronavirus pandemic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging action on a COVID-19 relief package. Republicans say legislation should focus on targeted relief.
11-14-2020 • 2m
