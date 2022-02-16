Groundskeeper and Rachel Platten Duet "Jolene" by Dolly Parton.
I Can See Your Voice Clips
- I Can Sing: Salsa King & Groundskeeper02-17-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- This Contestant Wants To Make A Difference02-14-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- Rachel Platten Thinks The Caveman Can't Sing02-14-22 • TV-PG • 23s
- The Judges Can't Agree Whether The Housewife Can Sing02-14-22 • TV-PG • 1m
- Adrienne Houghton's Tricks Of The Trade Part Two02-12-22 • TV-PG • 2m
- Housewife Performs "Girls Just Want To Have Fun"02-11-22 • TV-PG • 1m