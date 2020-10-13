FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Globe Life Field holds first MLB playoff game since opening
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
For the first time, Globe Life Field in Arlington hosted fans for baseball.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Globe Life Field holds first MLB playoff game since opening
FOX
Entertainment
Globe Life Field holds first MLB playoff game since opening
Clips
Globe Life Field holds first MLB playoff game since opening