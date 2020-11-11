FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dan Patrick pushing Trump's unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud
FOX 7 Austin
Patrick claims the president's actions are "essential to determine the outcome of this election."
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Dan Patrick pushing Trump's unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud
FOX
Entertainment
Dan Patrick pushing Trump's unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud
Clips
Dan Patrick pushing Trump's unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud