Houston airports expecting 800k travelers this holiday
FOX 26 Houston
As local officials ask people to not have big Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations, Bush and Hobby Airports report they are expecting 800,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving period.
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
