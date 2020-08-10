Thursday Evening Weather Update

FoxNews.com
FOX 5 Atlanta
A sunny and warm day will give way to clouds overnight and mild temps. Hurricane Delta impacts will begin on Friday with clouds followed by showers by Friday evening. The weekend looks wet. Here is your latest outlook.
