How the Samaritan House in San Mateo is providing to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
With the holidays rapidly approaching in the midst of a global pandemic, many families are in need. Samaritan House in San Mateo provides meals, clothing, shelter and other services to over 14,000 people each year. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke to their CEO about how demand has skyrocketed and some big events that kick-off next week to ensure everyone has a happy holiday.... More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 12m
