Domingo Germán's perfect game, Shohei Ohtani’s next contract, the Mets' decision & MORE | Flippin Bats

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Domingo Germán's perfect game, Shohei Ohtani’s next contract, the Mets' decision & MORE | Flippin Bats