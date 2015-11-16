FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
E60 Pucket vs. Macon
An Illinois man hopes he is the father of his current girlfriend's child, but not another woman's.
...
More
11-16-2015 • TV-14 • 30m
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
FOX
Entertainment
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court