FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Michigan Football Classic - 2019: Michigan State at Michigan
Shea Patterson throws for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines.
...
More
10-12-2020 • 1h
Michigan Football Classic - 2019: Michigan State at Michigan
FOX
Sports
Michigan Football Classic - 2019: Michigan State at Michigan