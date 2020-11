We're waiting on our next cold front to arrive on Sunday morning, but until then expect mild and muggy conditions to persist. Highs on Saturday will likely reach the low 80s. A few patches of drizzle and light rain showers look possible today as well. A better shot at rain, areawide, will arrive once the cold front does. Expect the front to move through the area some time between 3am and 7am. After the front passes, humidity levels will drop and it will (finally) feel more like Fall.