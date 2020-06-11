FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Connecticut restrictions
FOX 5 New York
Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that restores some restrictions on businesses and gatherings. Restaurants' indoor capacity limit will revert back to 50%, down from 75%, with eight people maximum per table.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Connecticut restrictions
FOX
Entertainment
Connecticut restrictions
Clips
Connecticut restrictions