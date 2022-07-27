Horns Down, why Brent Venables is the perfect hire for Oklahoma, and parity in the Big 12 | Number One Ranked Show

The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
  4. S1-E103 - Horns Down, why Brent Venables is the perfect hire for Oklahoma, and parity in the Big 12 | Number One Ranked Show