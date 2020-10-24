FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
6 months later, still no charges filed in shooting of Mike Ramos
FOX 7 Austin
Six months ago, APD got a call about a man in a car with a gun possibly doing drugs. The man was 41-year-old Mike Ramos, who was then shot and killed at the scene.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
6 months later, still no charges filed in shooting of Mike Ramos
FOX
Entertainment
6 months later, still no charges filed in shooting of Mike Ramos
Clips
6 months later, still no charges filed in shooting of Mike Ramos