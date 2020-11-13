FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Murphy signs order giving towns, counties option to limit hours at non-essential businesses
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FOX 29's Steve Keeley has more on Gov. Phil Murphy's new order that giver counties and towns the option to limit non essential business hours after 8 p.m.
...
More
11-13-2020 • 2m
Murphy signs order giving towns, counties option to limit hours at non-essential businesses
FOX
Entertainment
Murphy signs order giving towns, counties option to limit hours at non-essential businesses
Clips
Murphy signs order giving towns, counties option to limit hours at non-essential businesses