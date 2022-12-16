Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
The latest celebrity gossip; Antonio Banderas discusses his movie "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Dish Nation Episodes (5)
The latest celebrity gossip; Antonio Banderas discusses his movie "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
12-16-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
"Charlie" Freeman Jr. vs. Janelle Acevedo
09-24-22 • TV-14 • 19m
• • •
The latest gossip; an interview with the winner of "The Masked Singer"; guest host Tamar Braxton
12-03-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison; guest hosts Tamar Braxton and Vanessa Fraction
12-13-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña and the cast of "Avatar: The Way of Water"; guest host Jessie Woo
12-14-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
FOX
Entertainment
Dish Nation
The latest celebrity gossip; Antonio Banderas discusses his movie "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."