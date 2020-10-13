FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
First day of Texas early voting brings lines to Houston-area polls
FOX 7 Austin
This footage shows a line of voters waiting outside the Lone Star College campus polling location. Credit: @coolblknerd via Storyful
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 27s
First day of Texas early voting brings lines to Houston-area polls
FOX
Entertainment
First day of Texas early voting brings lines to Houston-area polls
Clips
First day of Texas early voting brings lines to Houston-area polls