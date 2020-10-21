FoxNews.com
Dr. Neil Winawer on the latest Covid-19 updates
FOX 5 Atlanta
Dr. Winawer talks about herd immunity, if it is true that 85 percent of people that get Covid-19 wear mask, and whether masks be worn only when you can't maintain being 6 feet apart.
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 6m
