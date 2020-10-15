FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Travis County opts out of reopening bars
FOX 7 Austin
A map created by TABC shows how Travis County is an opt-out island and is the only county in the Austin metro area not allowing bars to reopen.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Travis County opts out of reopening bars
FOX
Entertainment
Travis County opts out of reopening bars
Clips
Travis County opts out of reopening bars