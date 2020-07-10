FoxNews.com
Only official poll workers allowed near polling sites
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Hillsborough's Election Supervisor says he is confident that state law will prevent intimidation at the voting booth if unofficial "poll-watchers" show up.
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
