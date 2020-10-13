FoxNews.com
COVID-19 positivity rate is down in Houston
FOX 26 Houston
The COVID-19 positivity rate is down to five percent for the city of Houston and 5.8 percent for Harris County.
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
