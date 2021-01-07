Preview: Avatar Singing Competition Series This Fall on FOX

Music of Fox Clips

Network Icon

07-27-21 • 1m

07-26-21 • 1m

Network Icon

06-01-21 • 1m

05-18-21 • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music of Fox
  4. Clips
  5. Preview: Avatar Singing Competition Series This Fall on FOX