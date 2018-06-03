The Resident

S1 E9 Lost Love

The medical staff struggles to determine the cause of abdominal pain Conrad's ex-fiancé is experiencing.... More

3-27-2018 • TV-14 LV • 44m

The Resident Episodes (9)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S1 E9 Lost Love

03-27-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S1 E8 Family Affair

03-20-18 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S1 E7 The Elopement

03-13-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S1 E6 No Matter The Cost

03-06-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

The Resident Clips

Preview: It Will Come Crashing Down

03-27-18 • 1m

Code Red: A Whole Lot Of Chaos

03-26-18 • 1m

Resident Rumors: Conrad & Nic

03-22-18 • 1m

Dr. Bell Gets News That The Hospital Will Be Monitoring Closer

03-21-18 • 1m