Big Ten hires Tony Petitti: what is the future of CFB? Spring Game buzz, featuring Scooby Wright!
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S1 E138 Big Ten hires Tony Petitti: what is the future of CFB? Spring Game buzz, featuring Scooby Wright!
04-21-23 • 25m
• • •
S1 E137 Deion Sanders’ early impact, USC hires Kliff Kingsbury, and NFL Draft needs for top teams in the AFC
04-13-23 • 26m
• • •
S1 E136 USC a legit CFP contender? Plus, Pac-12 QB Derby and Colorado’s Travis Hunter will play both ways
03-29-23 • 40m
• • •
S1 E135 Should the Panthers take C.J. Stroud with the first pick? Plus, Top QB Rooms in CFB
03-16-23 • 55m
• • •
S1 E133 NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang breaks down the 2023 NFL draft class
03-01-23 • 54m
• • •
S1 E132 Michigan’s defense, Ohio State's QBs headline Top Big 10 Storylines, plus top FR QBs in '23
02-22-23 • 54m
• • •
The Number One College Football Show
S1-E138 - Big Ten hires Tony Petitti: what is the future of CFB? Spring Game buzz, featuring Scooby Wright!