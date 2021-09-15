FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Why is the USMNT struggling to win on the road?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (21)
NOW PLAYING
Why is the USMNT struggling to win on the road?
09-21-21 • 1h 36m
• • •
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?
09-15-21 • 1h 27m
• • •
USMNT World Cup Qualifying Begins
08-31-21 • 1h 26m
• • •
Why the USMNT has so much talent
08-24-21 • 1h 39m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
Why is the USMNT struggling to win on the road?