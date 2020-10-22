FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Police: 1 wounded in shooting following altercation at family memorial service in Ardmore
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Police say there was an altercation which resulted in the victim being shot in the groin. No word on their condition.
...
More
10-22-2020 • 16s
Police: 1 wounded in shooting following altercation at family memorial service in Ardmore
FOX
Entertainment
Police: 1 wounded in shooting following altercation at family memorial service in Ardmore
Clips
Police: 1 wounded in shooting following altercation at family memorial service in Ardmore