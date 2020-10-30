FoxNews.com
The Road to November - The Panel
FOX 5 Atlanta
Panelists Brian Robinson, of Robinson Republic, and Tharon Johnson, CEO of Consulting Group, discuss with FOX 5 senior anchor Russ Spencer the Senate races and several House races as the campaigns come down to the final hours.
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
