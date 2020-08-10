FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Texas interstate clogged with traffic amid Hurricane Delta evacuations
FOX 7 Austin
David said he filmed this video of traffic along Interstate 10 near Beaumont, Texas, as he drove back to Lake Charles. Credit: David Galloway via Storyful
...
More
10-8-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Texas interstate clogged with traffic amid Hurricane Delta evacuations
FOX
Entertainment
Texas interstate clogged with traffic amid Hurricane Delta evacuations
Clips
Texas interstate clogged with traffic amid Hurricane Delta evacuations