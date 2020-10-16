FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Flu vaccine urgings working a little too well
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Bay Area leaders and health care professionals have been urging people to get their flu shots for weeks. The message appears to be working, perhaps a little too well.
...
More
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Flu vaccine urgings working a little too well
FOX
Entertainment
Flu vaccine urgings working a little too well
Clips
Flu vaccine urgings working a little too well