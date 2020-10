Hurricane Delta will hit SW LA on Friday afternoon and will spread clouds and showers into North Georgia. Waves of rain will be the story thru the weekend, with parts of metro Atlanta seeing 1-2" and higher amounts in the mountains. It will be breezy at times, but still thinking the severe weather threat and flooding threat will be very low. Friday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s and then remain in the 70s for the weekend. Sunny again next week.