FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Race heats up for US Senate seat between Peters and James
FOX 2 Detroit
One of the tightest and contentious races for US Senate is here in Michigan where incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is battling Republican challenger and businessman John James.
...
More
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Race heats up for US Senate seat between Peters and James
FOX
Entertainment
Race heats up for US Senate seat between Peters and James
Clips
Race heats up for US Senate seat between Peters and James