FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
One arrested for pulling knife at downtown Austin protests
FOX 7 Austin
While thousands marched through the streets of Austin on Saturday, arrest records show only one protestor was arrested.
...
More
11-9-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
One arrested for pulling knife at downtown Austin protests
FOX
Entertainment
One arrested for pulling knife at downtown Austin protests
Clips
One arrested for pulling knife at downtown Austin protests