Red Flag warning in effect

FOX 11 Los Angeles
Red Flag warning remains in effect from 2 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for strong northeast winds and extremely low humidity for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains.
10-25-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
