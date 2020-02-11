FoxNews.com
Charity holiday meals cancelled
FOX 5 Atlanta
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of charity holiday meals, so those charities are trying different things to make sure the holiday is a good one for families in need.
11-20-2020 • 2m
