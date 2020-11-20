FoxNews.com
Daytona Turkey Run still on
FOX 35 Orlando
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a big event in Daytona Beach is still on. The Turkey Run enters it 47th year and organizers say the show will go on at the infield of the Daytona International Speedway.
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
