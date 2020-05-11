FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump campaign holds news conference in Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Two days after the election, Rep. Debbie Lesko, former Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and President of Citizens United David Bossie talked about the results.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 11m
Trump campaign holds news conference in Phoenix
FOX
Entertainment
Trump campaign holds news conference in Phoenix
Clips
Trump campaign holds news conference in Phoenix