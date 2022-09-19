Georgia stays at No. 1, Oklahoma and Minnesota move up | RJ’s Week 4 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show

The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. The Number One College Football Show
  4. S1-E124 - Georgia stays at No. 1, Oklahoma and Minnesota move up | RJ’s Week 4 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show