Manassas mayor-elect makes history
FOX 5 Washington DC
Manassas mayor-elect Michelle Davis-Younger became the first person of color to join the Manassas City Council back in 2018 and now, she's the first mayor-elect on three different fronts — Black, Democrat and female.
11-4-2020 • 2m
