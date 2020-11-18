FoxNews.com
Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 12
Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn joins the show to discuss the current state of the Fighting Irish, including his thoughts on quarterback Ian Book. Plus, Joel ranks his Top 10 teams in college football.
11-18-2020 • 25m
FOX
Sports
