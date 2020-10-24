FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Students set up food bank at school
FOX 35 Orlando
Students in Lake County are helping their peers put food on tables. They have set up a food bank for students, staff, teachers, and their families.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Students set up food bank at school
FOX
Entertainment
Students set up food bank at school
Clips
Students set up food bank at school