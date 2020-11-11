FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Debate continues over whether public school sports is adding to COVID-19 spike in Tarrant County
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Tarrant County health experts are putting the spotlight on sports, saying close gatherings of kids and parents are not helping to stop the spread.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Debate continues over whether public school sports is adding to COVID-19 spike in Tarrant County
FOX
Entertainment
Debate continues over whether public school sports is adding to COVID-19 spike in Tarrant County
Clips
Debate continues over whether public school sports is adding to COVID-19 spike in Tarrant County