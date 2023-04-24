Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Power Rankings: Rays on top, Scherzer's Suspension, Team & Player of the Week
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Power Rankings: Rays on top, Scherzer's Suspension, Team & Player of the Week
04-24-23 • 43m
• • •
John Smoltz's thoughts on Japan superstar Roki Sasaki & the Braves stellar start
04-22-23 • 20m
• • •
San Diego Padres slow start headline Top 3 Surprise Teams, Yordan to lead AL in RBI?
04-21-23 • 43m
• • •
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return, Max Scherzer’s ejection, Ben’s Most Valuable Players and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
04-20-23 • 1h 5m
• • •
Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll talks his HUGE contract, World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Backs
04-19-23 • 39m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani's weird start in Boston, on base streak, jacket problems & MORE! | Flippin Bats
04-18-23 • 13m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Power Rankings: Rays on top, Scherzer's Suspension, Team & Player of the Week