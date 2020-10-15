FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Senate passes $1.9 billion construction and tax package, sends to Walz after 6-month stalemate
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
The Minnesota Senate sent a $1.9 billion package of construction projects, tax breaks and spending to Gov. Tim Walz's desk, ending a six-month stalemate in the Legislature.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Senate passes $1.9 billion construction and tax package, sends to Walz after 6-month stalemate
FOX
Entertainment
Senate passes $1.9 billion construction and tax package, sends to Walz after 6-month stalemate
Clips
Senate passes $1.9 billion construction and tax package, sends to Walz after 6-month stalemate