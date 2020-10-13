FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Strong start to early voting across Dallas County
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Early voting in-person is off to a strong start across the state. In some locations, people started lining up hours before polls opened at 7 a.m.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Strong start to early voting across Dallas County
FOX
Entertainment
Strong start to early voting across Dallas County
Clips
Strong start to early voting across Dallas County