FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Prked app, 'the Airbnb of parking,' coming soon to Southfield
FOX 2 Detroit
A new app that is being called 'the Airbnb of parking' is coming soon to be tested in metro Detroit.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Prked app, 'the Airbnb of parking,' coming soon to Southfield
FOX
Entertainment
Prked app, 'the Airbnb of parking,' coming soon to Southfield
Clips
Prked app, 'the Airbnb of parking,' coming soon to Southfield