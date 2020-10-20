FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin not thrilled to see snow in October
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin hates the snow, but she caught up with some heartier Minnesotans who disagree.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin not thrilled to see snow in October
FOX
Entertainment
FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin not thrilled to see snow in October
Clips
FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin not thrilled to see snow in October