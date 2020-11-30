Tuning In: Jack Tempchin

If you have ever heard one of the Eagles earliest hits “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” you know songwriter Jack Tempchin. He wrote the song. His friend Glenn Frey took it to his then-new band, the Eagles on a tape recorder…and the rest is history. Tempchin also went on to co-write “Already Gone” and then worked with Frey during his solo career in the ‘80s. Tempchin is also an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jack Tempchin and his wife Sheryl have a new Christmas-themed song and book called “The Gingerbread Man.” Tempchin joined Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne this week for the “Tuning In” segment.