Invasive plants taking over vital beach areas
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Beach Vitex is illegal to buy or sell in Florida. Decades ago it was planted in North and South Carolina to protect sand dunes, but in stead of preventing beach erosion is stole water from other plants and tangled sea creatures.
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
