Mich. Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing more time to process absentee ballots prior to election day

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Mich. Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing more time to process absentee ballots prior to election day
  4. Clips
  5. Mich. Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing more time to process absentee ballots prior to election day