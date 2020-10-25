FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dallas County broke an early voting record
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
When early voting ends Friday, Dallas county leaders say the turnout could be as much as the entire 2016 turnout.
...
More
10-25-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Dallas County broke an early voting record
FOX
Entertainment
Dallas County broke an early voting record
Clips
Dallas County broke an early voting record